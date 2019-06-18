Opelika residents complain of taste, smell of tap water

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Some residents in Opelika said they do not want to use their tap water because of the taste and smell of the water, though Opelika Utilities shared in a statement the water is safe to drink and use.
The problem is a result of seasonal algal blooms in the water source, according to Opelika Utilities.
Marcia Darnell has lived in Opelika for 25 years.
“Opelika gets an 'A' in everything," Darnell said. "From our Police Department, Fire Department, City Hall, Public Works, everything.”
She said the only problem she has with living in the city is the water.
“It tastes like dirt,” she said.
According to Darnell, a few years ago, the water started tasting a little strange, and that lasted for a year and a half before going away until recently.
“I noticed a few months ago, it started tasting like dirt again,” Darnell said.
She said she’s had to make some changes to her routine to avoid using the water. “I brush my teeth elsewhere," Darnell said. "I wash my clothes elsewhere.”
Some other Opelika residents say the same thing.
“It’s gross,” Kay Echols said. She and her family has also had to make some changes because of the water.
“It smells really funky, and if you brush your teeth it tastes weird," Echols said. "We’ve always drank bottled water, so we just use the bottled water to brush our teeth.”
Opelika Utilities said they’re already working on fixing the problem and asked for patience and understanding while they find a long-term and cost-effective solution.
Ivy Thrash said she’s easily fixed the problem in her house.
“The filter in my fridge makes a huge difference,” Thrash said.
It doesn’t bother her that the tap water tastes a little strange.
“I don’t like tap water, so I’ve always used filtered,” she said.
Darnell said she’d just like to be able to use her water again but trusts there’s a solution coming.
“[Opelika is] not perfect, but if they can fix the problem, it’d be appreciated,” she said.
