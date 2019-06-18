Renovations near completion at South Commons Softball Complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus dedicated millions of dollars to improving one local softball complex and it’s already paying dividends.
The International Cup is bringing team USA and many others to town for a week-long tournament in a few weeks.
This tournament is going to put all eyes on Columbus for the week this softball tournament is in town. ESPN is going to be here and local players are excited.
“Knowing that girls from all over the world, the best of the best are going to play where we play too,” said Raelee Weaver.
“We’ve seen these girls growing up playing and knowing the international team has come here is a really cool experience,” Mary Beth Cahalan.
Raelee and Mary Beth play softball for Northside High School. They’ve competed at South Commons several times.
“When you get to the state championship, you ought to be on the nicest fields in the state of Georgia. So now that they’ve done the millions of dollars of renovations down there, that’s what it’s going to be. There won’t be any fields in better shape than the ones down at South Commons,” said head coach Brandon Jenkins.
$3 million from the city and more than $2 million in donations have allowed South Commons to perform much needed renovations, including new seats, new bathrooms, and new wifi. All of this is set to be complete before the International Cup starts on July 1.
“The safety features that were put up for the netting above the dugout, the ADA ramp going into the dugout, all the lighting, the water refilling stations, all of those things are going to have a really big impact for the teams participating and those spectators who are coming to enjoy the game," ssaid Merri Sherman, executive director of the Columbus Sports Council.
Raelee and Mary Beth both play travel ball, so they won’t be able to watch team USA until they return in 2020 for pre-Olympic training. However, they do have some words of encouragement.
“Just have fun," Weaver said. "Not everyone gets the opportunity to play on the USA team. Girls all around the world want to play in the leagues that get to come down here and play. We dream for that kind of stuff, so just for them to go out and have fun.”
This one-week tournament is expected to bring in nearly a million dollars in revenue.
