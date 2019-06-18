Spencer Cancer Center opens in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama has a new cancer center.
The Spencer Cancer Center is much larger than what East Alabama Medical Center used in the past.
The new facility brings new services, an outpatient pharmacy, and expected expansion of products for breast cancer patients.
In addition to five more exam room and 14 more infusion therapy chairs, the new cancer center has other ways for patients to be more comfortable. There are spaces for family and friends to come and large windows that overlook a forest and garden.
