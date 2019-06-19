Air conditioning problems on Metra buses top concerns at town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Mayor Skip Henderson hosted a town hall meeting to address concerns from the community and air conditioning on public transportation buses was at the top of the discussion.
One blind veteran named Ricky says he’s been riding the bus in Columbus for the past three years. He says hot temperatures in addition to issues with air conditioning is raising concerns for riders.
“It would be good for we the riders to be comfortable. My money is comfortable for you, so my ride should be comfortable for me,” Ricky explains.
He says the services are good with the door to door service, but he says the maintenance of the buses could be better.
“We put them in the shop and try to get them fixed. It takes two to three weeks to get them out. This is Georgia. It’s been 90 degrees on a cool day. We need to find a way to make sure people are not suffering riding these buses,” Henderson explains.
A Metra Representative in attendance at the meeting says they are aware of the issue and are working to get new buses and assess the ones with maintenance issues. Some of those in attendance say it’s their only way of getting to where they need to go.
“It’s important for people to be heard. Sometimes people with disabilities are not heard. People speak for themselves. I’ve always believed people with disabilities should be speaking for people with disabilities,” says Joy Norman with the Mayor’s Commission for People with Disabilities.
People also brought up problems with VA clinics in the Chattahoochee Valley. They say they’ve experienced poor service and hope to have the problem resolved. Henderson says there is a plan to build a new VA clinic in Columbus by next year. He says construction should begin shortly.
