BBB: Tips on picking out storage units

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Do you have too much stuff for your home or office? If so, you’re not alone.
A lot of folks end up having to rent a storage unit, but before you sign on the dotted line with any company, make sure you do some research.
"When approaching a storage unit, look at the security,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “Are the gates locked and is it well lit at night?”
Smitherman says you need to gather as much information as possible. He says you need to check the times when you can come and go, tour the facility to make sure it’s clean, make sure it’s climate controlled if you have items that are sensitive to heat, and beware of hidden charges.
"You need to ask, when can they increase the rent and how do they have to notify you of that? Also, how can you end your contract early if you need to?” Smitherman said.
If you want to check out reviews on a certain company, you can check them out on the Better Business Bureau website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.