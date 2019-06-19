Citizens of Georgia Power donate $6K to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of volunteers from Georgia Power honored the family of one of its employees on Tuesday.
The Citizens of Georgia Power donated $6,000 to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in honor of the daughter of Georgia Power lineman, Bryan Richmond. Richmond’s daughter passed away from a brain tumor.
The Citizens of Georgia Power usually give $2,000 each year to different organizations and this year, they tripled that number. The group of volunteers are Georgia Power employees who like to give back.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.