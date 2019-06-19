Columbus Police investigate armed robbery on 12th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are currently investigating after an armed robbery of a gas station early Tuesday morning.
Robbery and assault investigation units were first called to the store in the 1800 block of 12th avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to an armed robbery.
According to witnesses, two unknown males wearing all black entered the store with guns drawn and demanded money. They then fled the store in a white ford explorer with the an undisclosed amount of currency.
The case remains under investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
