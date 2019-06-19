Columbus residents gather to observe World Sickle Cell Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is estimated that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States. On Wednesday, the Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region plans to hold an event in honor of World Sickle Cell Day and all of those affected by the disorder.
SCD is an inherited disorder that causes a person’s red blood cells to be abnormally shaped. This can lead to blockages in blood vessels and block the flow of blood and oxygen to organs in the body. These blockages can cause repeated episodes of severe pain, organ damage, and serious infections, or even stroke.
Organizers say the charity event, held at the Woodruff Riverfront Park in Columbus. aims to honor those currently battling Sickle Cell as well as those who have tragically passed away from the disease.
The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region says their mission is “to promote awareness, provide knowledge to the community and take action to assist sickle cell clients and their families with education, resources and support.”
