IN COURT: Whittlesey Blvd. shooting suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man suspected of injuring another in a shooting outside a Columbus hotel made his first appearance in recorders court today.
26-year-old suspect Curtis Adams pled not guilty to the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime
- Attempt to commit murder
- Two counts of Fleeing or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer
- Aggressive Driving
- Probation Violation
Authorities say these charges stem from a domestic dispute that got out of hand at a hotel on Whittlesey Blvd. last Saturday morning.
Police received reports of a shooting around 10:00 a.m. and arrived on scene to find one unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police then began pursuing Adams who attempted to flee the scene.
The police vehicle chase led to Veterans Pkwy. and Northlake Pkwy. where Adams reportedly wrecked and rolled his vehicle. Witnesses at the scene say the vehicle that was being pursued by police stuck another before flipping to the shoulder of the road.
Witnesses say Adams then emerged from the wrecked car and was quickly apprehended by CPD officers. Authorities say he was also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Adams’ case was bound over to Superior Court.
