Elite Family Medicine in Columbus hosts open house and ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new medical clinic in Columbus hosted its open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
Elite Family Medicine, located at 850 Brookstone Centre Parkway, offers also offers Concierge Medicine of Columbus Inc. The clinic has three unique medical practices all under the same roof.
"Everybody gets sick, everybody has a bad day,” said Dr. Susan Westerlund. “Everybody wants somebody to come and take care of them but also at the same time, educate them. I've been allowed to be in a group of people even though we have separate entities, we are a separate office, but we all are this cohesive group of people."
Two of the physicians at the clinic attended Hardaway High School. All the doctors and staff are delighted to have opened the Elite Family Medicine.
