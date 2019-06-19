Hogansville closes Lawrence Street, White Avenue after storm drain collapse

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Hogansville Public Works Department is currently in the process of closing a small portion of Lawrence Street and White Avenue following the collapse of an underground storm drain.
The collapsed pipe runs diagonally underground from White Street across Lawrence Street to the Hogansville Housing Authority property. Officials say the section of road is being closed to prevent the road itself from collapsing and causing additional damage.
Officials say arrangements are already being made to have the drain repaired but that there may be a detour in place for some time as construction takes place.
