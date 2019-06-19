LaGrange Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire on Hickory Terrace

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating after a kitchen fire resulted in significant damage to one local residence today.
The LaGrange Fire Department was first dispatched to the Hickory Terrace residence around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a kitchen fire. The first units arrived on the scene just minutes later to find a single story residential structure with smoke coming from the roofline.
According to city officials, firefighters entered the kitchen, where most of the fire damage was located, and encountered heavy black smoke and heat. A minor fire was seen at the time of entry.
Firefighters also conducted a search of the structure and all were able to confirm all of the occupants made it out of the residence safely. The fire was under controlled and put out at 8:30 p.m.
Authorities say the accidental fire was a result of unattended cooking and caused an estimated $30,000 in smoke and heat damage to the structure.
