A Mix of Storms and Sun

Another disturbance headed toward the Valley overnight will keep rain coverage around 40-50% for Thursday, with a few strong storms packing gusty winds possible. Some periods of showers and storms again for Friday before rain chances go down a touch over the weekend (dropping to 20-30% coverage) as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the Southeast. Par for the course with this type of weather pattern, highs should climb into the mid 90s with more sunshine around and just isolated rain chances. This somewhat drier (but still very muggy) pattern looks to persist into early next week. The heat coupled with oppressive humidity could put our feels like temperatures likely in the triple digits! By the middle of next week, another incoming disturbance looks to bring rain chances back into the 30-40% range.