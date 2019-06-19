Mother and boyfriend charged in Troup County toddler’s death

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Hogansville Police have arrested a mother and are currently searching for her boyfriend following the suspicious death of a little boy that occurred more than two years ago.
WellStar West Georgia Medical Center officials alerted police on May 6, 2017 that three-year-old JaReginal Harris was brought unresponsive to their facility by the toddler’s mother and boyfriend just before 9:30 am. Medical personnel tried to revive the child but were unsuccessful.
The Hogansville Police Department then began coordinating efforts with the Troup County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies to further investigate the suspicious death.
Last week authorities issued two arrest warrants in the case, Hogansville Chief of Police Brian Harr confirms,
24-year-old Keshuna Harris of LaGrange was arrested June 17, 2019 in connection with the toddler’s death. She is charged with Felony Murder, Second-Degree Murder, and First-Degree Cruelty to Children. She is currently being held at the Troup County Detention Center.
24-year-old Dexter Parks of LaGrange is also wanted in connection with the toddler’s death. He faces charges of Felony Murder, Second-Degree Murder, and First-Degree Cruelty to Children and is wanted for outstanding charges from other agencies.
Parks is currently believed to be in the Troup County area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648 immediately.
Family members initially told police they discovered the child unconscious in his bed at their Boozer Street residence early that Saturday morning.
Police have not yet said what they believe led to the child’s death.
The case remains under investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
