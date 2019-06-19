National Infantry Museum in Columbus celebrates 10-year anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus celebrated its 10th anniversary on Thursday.
Since day one, the infantry museum’s mission has been to honor past, present, and future soldiers. Over the last 10 years, many changes have been made to the facility. New galleries have opened, new memorials have been built, and many influential visitors have graced the grounds.
"So, the idea back in 1999 was to build a museum that would honor our soldiers, past, present, and future, and to educate the populist on the service and sacrifice that the soldiers go through,” said Peter Jones, president of the National Infantry Museum. So, 10 years ago, Colin Powel cut the ribbon and we've been open 10 years and we are almost at our three millionth visitor."
An event was held to celebration the anniversary.
