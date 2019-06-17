Police: Man fakes kidnapping to get ransom money from family member

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Enterprise man has been arrested after falsely reporting his own kidnapping, according to police.
Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund said the department received information about a kidnapping Monday morning and started an investigation, with assistance from the FBI. During the investigation, however, police determined the supposed victim had falsely reported his kidnapping, in an attempt to extort ransom money from a family member.
Haglund said detectives arrested Andrew Nunez, 24, and charged him with false reporting to law enforcement and first degree extortion. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.
