Safe Kids Columbus to host bike rodeo focusing on fun and safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This summer, Piedmont Columbus Regional is partnering with Safe Kids Columbus and the Columbus Police Department to remind the local community about the importance of wearing a properly fitted helmet when riding a bicycle.
On Wednesday, Safe Kids Columbus will host their final mini bike rodeos at the Psalmond Road Recreation Center. The event will last from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Organizers say that while the event will be plenty of fun, they also hope to teach children just how important bike safety can be.
At the event, children and their parents will learn bike safety, the importance of wearing a helmet and what it means to prevent a traumatic head injury. All participants age 14 and under will receive a free bicycle helmet and be entered for a chance to win a brand new bicycle.
“This event teaches families how to properly fit bike helmets so if children do take a fall they are protected from a concussion or worse,” said Pam Fair, director of Safe Kids Columbus. “To ensure the helmet fits snug, you want two fingers on the forehead, two fingers between the chin strap and a Y at the ears.”
Children are encouraged to bring their bicycles to the event for inspection and then end the event with fun riding through the rodeo bicycle course.
Safe Kids Worldwide was founded in 1988 with a mission to keep all kids safe from preventable injuries.
