Smart Uptown Columbus project selected for new technology grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday, Georgia Tech’s Georgia Smart Communities Challenge named four new grant recipients, one of which is a local project aimed at bringing cutting edge technology right to Uptown Columbus
The Columbus Smart Uptown project seeks to use modern technology to improve safety and security, transportation systems, and connectivity to drive economic growth in the uptown district.
Collaborators for the project will include Uptown Columbus and the Muscogee County Schools.
The grants come from a partnership between Georgia Power and Georgia Tech. Leaders say they aim to help support communities across the state as they invest in smart, innovative solutions.
“Georgia Tech is very proud to have played a leadership role in the Georgia Smart program, which we believe will improve the quality of life in the participating communities and also provide models for other communities throughout Georgia to consider as they strive to make life better for their citizens,” said Georgia Tech President G.P. “Bud” Peterson.
Other winning proposals included Macon Smart Neighborhoods, Milton Smarter Safer Routes to School, and Woodstock Smart Master Plan and Corridor Study.
For more information about past and present grants, visit the Georgia Smart Communities Challenge website.
