Suspect charged with drug trafficking after marijuana, cocaine siezed during traffic stop in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested on dru -related charges Thursday morning following a traffic stop in Troup County.
Brandon Taylor was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Driving while license suspended
- Failure to maintain lane
According TO the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle Taylor was driving was stopped on Interstate 85 for failing to maintain its lane of traffic and because the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license.
The sheriff’s office says Taylor was in possession of approximately two pounds of marijuana and around nine ounces of cocaine.
He was arrested without incident.
