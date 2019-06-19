Upgrades coming to busy intersection in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Improvements are the way for a busy traffic are in Phenix City.
The Phenix City Council accepted a $30,000 proposal for work to begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Auburn Road.
The money will be used to upgrade traffic signals. Residents will get the chance to speak on upgrades and any other issue in the upcoming weeks as the council will hold meetings in the district.
Mayor Eddie Lowe said community engagement is key to the council’s success.
