Urban League of Greater Columbus summer jobs program equipping youth for the workforce

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Young people in Columbus are learning about the workforce and earning money as they do so.
The Urban League Summer Youth Jobs Empowerment Program began Wednesday and provides job training to high school and college students between the ages of 16 and 24. The program also helps participants gain real-life work experience. Students are placed in local businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to gain valuable work experience during summer break.
"It helps them to gain real-life work experience. It also helps them to become more responsible, self-sufficient, independent and again earning their way through life and making their own money," said Susan Cooper, president and CEO of the Urban League
This year is the fifth year the program has been provided.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.