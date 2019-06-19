Amount of ‘date rape’ drug shocks veteran officer in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sitting on the table in a secluded building in Alex City are two and a half gallons worth of GHB, also known as the date rape drug. Two smaller containers of the same drug sit nearby.
“I was surprised by the amount," said Sgt. Fred White, head of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task Force.
Authorities arrested three people allegedly connected to the drug. Sgt. White said Jeffrey Bell and Kaylee Sides were arrested in Tallassee when authorities served a probation violation arrest warrant for Bell. April Bryant was arrested in a separate case in Jackson’s Gap. All three face one count of possession of a controlled substance.
“The drug itself won’t allow the individuals to recall or resist a sexual assault. All it takes is a few drops," said Sgt. White.
The evidence on the table included an eye dropper sealed in an evidence bag.
“This is one of the largest I’ve seen in my career," he said.
The investigation shows the drug was shipped from a location far beyond the borders of Tallapoosa County.
“We developed leads that it was shipped from Germany," said Sgt. White.
Investigators have, in fact, interviewed several people who believe they may have been victims of the date rape drug but so far the evidence does not lead to these specific cases.
Sgt. White has some tips to avoid being drugged: order your own drink, watch it being made, and don’t leave it unattended.
Tallapoosa County court records show Jeffrey Bell and Kaylee Sides remain in jail while April Bryant has been released.
The suspects could face a minimum of five years in prison if they’re convicted.
