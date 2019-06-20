Auburn City Council approves proposal for new Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Magnolia Ave.

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council voted Tuesday 6-3 to approve a new proposal to reroute the Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Magnolia Ave. in downtown Auburn.
According to many, the traffic is frustrating when driving down the street at lunch time.
“It is walking the gauntlet,” said Auburn student NeCall Wilson.
It can be even worse at times during the school year, when dozens of cars idle on Magnolia as the line slowly creeps by.
“It gets very congested, very quickly," said Jared Davonport, a rising senior at Auburn. "It’s obnoxious.”
Some said if you want to get a chicken sandwich and some waffle fries for lunch, be prepared to wait, maybe even 20 minutes or longer.
“I know if I want to come here, and I want their amazing service and their fantastic food, I need to bring my patience with me,” Wilson said.
The new approved drive-thru project will hopefully alleviate some of the traffic on Magnolia.
“I think it will help the congestion. I think it will help Chick-fil-A and of course all us hungry customers here at Auburn.”
The proposed drive-thru could hold 38 cars and would begin on Thomas Street, just around the corner from the existing entrance. The exit would remain in the same location but would be right turn only.
Many say these changes are needed.
“It’s long overdue,” Wilson said.
Davonort agreed.
“Just looking at the line right now, it’s a long time coming,” he said.
Those opposed to the decision were concerned the new proposed drive thru might interfere with Subway’s entrance.
This drive-thru project will correspond with the construction of a new parking deck and new student housing right next door at 320 Magnolia Ave.
