Auburn moving forward with Opelika Road construction

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn city officials are preparing to move forward with the fourth phase of work on Opelika Road, this time on a portion between Gentry Drive and Saugahatchee Road.
“We’re going to construct left turn lanes where there’s currently a center turn lane,” said Auburn City Engineer, Alison Frazier. “Have two or three lanes in each direction, add bike lanes on both sides, as well as sidewalks on both sides of the road. The project will also include lighting in the medians and decorative pedestrian lights on the outside along the sidewalk.”
Frazier said that because of new developments in the area, they’ve decided to skip phase 3 and move along to phase 4 and that the project is going to take between six and eight months.
“Phase 3, based on our plan, was to be the Dean Road intersection, but based on development and redevelopment of the Twin City project, we skipped to phase 4,” he said.
Business employees along Opelika Road said the upcoming traffic delays will be worth it in the long-run.
“There’s always a little inconvenience when you have new construction, but I think in the end of it, we will all benefit from it. There’s definitely no more eyesores that will be next door, like the old motel,” said Douglas Lurns, Store Manager at Mike’s Merchandise. “It definitely lets you know that you’re in an improving environment, and the officials around here are definitely doing a good job.”
City officials are now just asking that the community remain patient.
“I always add for people to be patient when construction starts. Construction can be a little bit messy. It can be a little slow sometimes,” Frazier said. “I think the end result of this section is going to be pretty impressive.”
Phase 4 is expected to begin this fall. The estimated budget for this project is $1.6 million.
