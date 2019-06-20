CBD stores opening across the Chattahoochee Valley as it’s now legal in Ga. and Ala.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - CBD is popping up all around the country.
People said the supplement, derived from hemp plants, can help with inflammation, stress, anxiety and even physical pain.
It’s important to understand exactly what CBD is and is not. CBD comes from the hemp plant and contains trace amounts of THC. THC is what gives marijuana its high.
According to the Georgia House, CBD is now legal as long as there is less than 0.3 percent THC in it.
Chris Walter is a new customer at Holistic Health and Healing on 13th Street in Columbus. He is planning on trying CBD gummies for the first time tonight.
“Because of chemotherapy, I have difficulty sleeping," Walter said. "So, I’m going to give it a try to see if it helps me sleep.”
CBD comes in many forms, gummies, creams, liquid that dissolves in water, and much more.
It comes from a hemp plant, grown legally in the U.S.
“It is a health supplement, not a high," said John Davis, owner of Holistic Health and Healing.
Thomas Connor,, owner of Your CBD Store, said testimonials from his customers show CBD helps with a variety of pain, anxiety, stress, and even help you sleep better.
“Whatever they got, sore knees, sore back, sore wrist, arthritis in their hands,” Connor said, “we allow them to put it on and sample it to make sure it’s working before they buy.”
However, CBD is popping up all over and Connor said you should not buy it without doing your research. It’s not cheap, so make sure you are getting the real deal before handing over money.
CBD products can range in price from as low as $1.25 for a piece of hard candy andup to hundreds of dollars for a form of CBD that can be dissolved in water.
