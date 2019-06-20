Disabled Veterans Day to be observed June 30th in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Between National PTSD Awareness Day and the Fourth of July, Columbus will be celebrating a new holiday.
Disabled Veterans Day will be observed on June 30.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson issued a proclamation to Greshun De Bouse Wednesday morning. DeBuose developed a process for disabled veterans to connect with their Veterans Affairs office by testing DVDAY to 31996.
“Be kind to a disabled veteran, learn more about the needs and challenges not only of the disabled veterans but also of their loved ones, you know of their family members,” said De Bouse. “It's a joint effort, there's so many needs and let's just pay homage to them."
With multiple ties to the military, De Bouse said she hopes this holiday will help raise funds and awareness for those veterans who sometimes feel forgotten.
