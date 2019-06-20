Film industry leaders attend exclusive Columbus Entertainment 100 event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Producers, directors, and film makers from across Georgia in Columbus Wednesday for an exclusive event.
The Columbus Entertainment 100 event was made possible by the Columbus Film Commission, Flat Rock Studios, Columbus State University, and Georgia Entertainment News to create a learning atmosphere and to share more about the city.
The event also provided an outlet to show that the region is a leading option for filming, gaming, and music companies to consider.
The Columbus Entertainment 100 event was catered by Country’s Barbecue.
