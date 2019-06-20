Georgia moves away from Super Tuesday in setting presidential primary date

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The state of Georgia is veering away from the group of states holding their presidential primaries on Super Tuesday ahead of the 2020 election.
Georgia is moving its primary election from early March, when Super Tuesday, typically happens to late March.
This delay gives election officials breathing room in a tight timeline to replace the state’s outdated touchscreen voting machines.
Georgia voters can head to the polls for the first step in the 2020 elections on Mar. 24.
