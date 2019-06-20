GUEST SEGMENT: 6th annual United Way Stuff the Bus campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s sixth annual Stuff the Bus campaign is underway.
Organizations, companies and members of the community are banding together yet again to help the children in our area as they head back to school.
31 different groups are collecting school supplies that they then donate to the United Way who then fills backpacks with those supplies and distributes them to local Title I schools.
Last year, more than 6,000 backpacks full of supplies were given away, bringing their total throughout the years to 19,000 backpacks.
If you would like to donate some supplies, you can do so on July 19 at their office or the East Alabama Chamber Office in Phenix City.
They are also holding two Community Collection Days at the Walmart on Airport Thruway in Columbus. The first is on July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The second date has not yet been determined.
Organizers say they hold this event each year because the cost of school supplies add up and sometimes families cannot afford them.
