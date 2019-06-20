LaGrange native graduates from basic training in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Congratulations are in order for one local young woman. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Curry M. Kiarra graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas last week.
Kiarra recently completed the intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
She graduated from Callaway High School in 2016 and is the daughter of Derek Cunningham and Shamia N. Brown as well as the granddaughter of Mary Cunningham and Sandra Curry, all of Lagrange.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.