Severe Weather Possible Thursday

A strong disturbance will bring an opportunity for severe weather Thursday. As a result, much of the Valley is under a Level 2 risk. I’m confident based on the latest data that the complex of strong storms over Arkansas & Louisiana will fizzle out before reaching the Valley, however, a second round of storms could fire up tomorrow afternoon. That is when the severe potential will be at its highest. Main threat is damaging wind gusts, not concerned about tornadoes. Once we get past Thursday, we will revert to a more typical summertime pattern, with daily afternoon spotty storms, and highs in the 90s.