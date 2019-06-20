Severe Weather Possible Today

A strong disturbance will bring an opportunity for severe weather today, with a round of storms expected to fire over the Valley this afternoon, and move through into the evening hours. As a result, much of the Valley is under a Level 2 risk. Strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are the primary concern. Once we get past today, we will revert to a more typical summertime pattern, with daily afternoon spotty storms, and highs in the 90s.