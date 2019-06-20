Stay Ready Foundation’s coaches clinic held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coaches from the Tri-city attended a coaches clinic in Columbus Thursday.
The professional growth, development, and leadership event was led by Tim Walton, founder of the Stay Ready Foundation. Walton is also a Carver High School graduate and a Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach. During the event, Walton gave pointers on how to maintain success and covered topics such as work ethic, financial literacy, relationships in life and in the business world.
"As a college coach and NFL coach, all you deal with is young boys,” said Walton. “So, I saw the disconnect on behavior, on attitude, and ongoing about finances. So, I figured that they are coming from school. I need to reach the people that are reaching those guys at an early age.”
Multiple speakers were also in attendance including Jacksonville Jaguar cornerback, A.J. Bouye.
