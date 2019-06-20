Storms Ending Tonight; More on Friday?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Strong storms continue to rumble through the Chattahoochee Valley on this Thursday, but look for rain and storms to come to an end by 9 or 10 PM ET tonight. Going into Friday, another round of rain or storms is possible in the evening or nighttime hours, so we'll keep an eye on any of those to see if they become strong or severe. As always, get storm updates on the WTVM weather app! For the weekend, Saturday will feature a better coverage of rain and storms (mainly during the afternoon and evening) than Sunday will (a 50% coverage Saturday versus 30% on Sunday). Monday through Thursday look relatively dry with a 10-30% coverage of rain and storms (with Tuesday being the wettest day, or the day with the best chances). Rain chances will increase again by next Friday and next weekend.