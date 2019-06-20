United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley announces new President

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley announced that a new president/CEO has been selected for their organization.
On Tuesday, the United Way’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to approve Ben Moser, JD, CFRE for the position after an extensive nationwide search.
Moser most recently served as the Director of Major Gifts for the United Way of Asheville, North Carolina where he has been employed since 2017.
Prior to this position, he held several management positions at the United Way of Forsyth County located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina including Director of Strategy and Analytics and Interim Vice President of Resource Development.
Ben received his Juris Doctor from New York Law School in New York, New York in 2004 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1999. He became also became a Certified Fundraising Executive in 2018.
Leaders say Moser brings an upbeat attitude and a commitment and passion for the work that United Way does within communities.
Moser will succeed Scott Ferguson, who will be retiring at the end of August after serving as President & CEO for the past 12 years, raising more than $76 million dollars collectively for the community during the annual fundraising campaigns.
