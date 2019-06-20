United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley announces new President

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and have the opportunity to build on the great work that the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and its partners have been doing in this community since 1950. My family and I are thrilled to become a part of this wonderful community and I look forward to working with all community stakeholders to lead and unite community resources in order to transform lives in the Chattahoochee Valley”

Ben Moser, JD, CFRE