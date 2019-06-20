Veterans waiting for new VA health clinic to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is home to thousands of military veterans.
Most are waiting for the day that they don’t have to travel out of town to get the healthcare they need.
The new VA outpatient clinic and mental health facility is still in the works.
The outpatient clinic and mental health facility will provide the 30,000 veterans in Columbus and throughout the Chattahoochee Valley with the primary care they need.
“I feel like we’ve always needed an opportunity or an availability for veterans to receive care and treatment,” said veteran Henry Holt.
Holt is a Vietnam veteran and was deployed to Korea. He said he came to Fort Benning in 1995 and shouldn’t have to drive far to get the care he needs.
“To have to go to Atlanta or go to Tuskegee to go in some cases to Montgomery and other places, I think that’s a little unfair for the veterans who are here,” said Holt.
Gene Keel is also a veteran and served 20 years as a combat medic.
She said she’s glad the new VA clinic is adding a specialization just for mental health because it’s the most important thing to watch for after someone leaves the military.
“We need to discuss alternatives for our veterans with PTSD and I’m hoping this hospital has an exclusive mental health facility with psychiatrist and not psychologist,” said Keel.
Keel now serves veterans at her own facility at Tender Love and Care in Phenix City.
She tries to make sure they know how to apply for benefits and find the resources they need.
“We go beyond just writing or helping them with their claims. We try to get them to understand why they need to go to the VA for PTSD, why they need to mend with their families,”said Keel.
Holt said although there are health care services out there for veterans, the new VA clinic will make a big difference in the community.
“I know they have a clinic on Fort Benning which is an improvement. That wasn’t there when I came to Columbus so adding services is always important,” said Holt.
