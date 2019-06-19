Ala. couple has warning about scammers pretending to be with the bank

"Then he asked for the last three digits on the security code on the back of the card. I thought something was wrong there and I wasn't going to do that. I hung the phone up. I called back to the number they had called from, which I knew was the Redstone's fraud department since we'd had an issue several months earlier. It went through the Redstone prompts and when the voice came in, it was the same individual. Foolishly, I gave him the last three numbers because the card was cancelled and I was talking to the bank and I didn't see anything wrong with that," Brock explained.