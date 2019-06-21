Apollo 13 astronaut to visit Coca Cola Space Science Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the astronauts who almost died trying to get to the moon will be in Columbus over the weekend.
Fred Haise was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 13, which was set to land on the moon, but had to abort its mission prior to the lunar landing.
Haise will be at the Coca Cola Space Science Center on June 22.
Haise, Jim Lovell and Jack Swigert had to abort their mission when an oxygen tank on board the spacecraft exploded.
His visit comes just a month shy of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.