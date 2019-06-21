Columbus native receives high recognition for creating Google doodle in honor of Juneteenth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native voluntarily created a Google doodle in honor of Juneteenth.
In an exclusive interview, Davian Chester said he noticed the search engine did not have a doodle to honor the holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, so he decided to help out.
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States. The artwork Chester posted on social media has gone viral. Chester said he’s thankful for his work getting national recognition but wanted people to be more informed about Juneteenth.
Google has yet to respond to Chester’s artwork, but he said that won’t stop him from creating more.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.