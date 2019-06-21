Columbus police searching for runaway 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 16-year-old is being reported missing after reportedly running away.
Janarious Ronell Townsend was last seen on Kingston Dr. on June 15.
The 5′7″ teenager may be in the area of Avalon Apartments in the 3700 block of Cusseta Rd.
He has brown eyes and short black hair. He reportedly weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on Townsend’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
