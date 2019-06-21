A Few Storms Around This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we get through Saturday and Sunday, the bottom line will be that a shower or storm is possible in the afternoon or evening both days with the heat and humidity being a big story for anyone with outdoor plans. We will also have to watch for more organized areas of rain and storms to move down from the north and west of us - these will be much harder to 'time' out since computer models don't handle them very well at all. We may see one affect parts of the area overnight tonight, and another one overnight Saturday into Sunday. In the meantime, we should see a lot of dry weather this weekend, and the weather through most of next week looks mostly dry with only a 10-30% coverage of rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Look for a better rain chances by NEXT Friday and Saturday. Highs in the short-term may be in the mid 90s for some, but look for the low to mid 90s in next week's forecast.