Fugitive arrested for 2017 murder of 3-year-old in Troup Co.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A fugitive wanted for the murder of a toddler was arrested in Meriwether County Friday afternoon.
Dexter Elexander Parks, 31, of Newnan, Georgia, was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of Dallas Mill Road in Pine Mountain. Parks is charged with second-degree murder, felony murder, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Parks was wanted for the 2017 murder of three-year-old JaReginal Harris in Hogansville. Family members intially told police the child was found unconscious in bed. The cause of death has not been released.
JaReginal’s mother, 24-year-old Keshuna Harris of LaGrange, was arrested June 17, 2019 in connection with the toddler’s death and faces the same charged as Parks. She is currently being held at the Troup County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.