Happy First Day of Summer! The heat is today as highs soar into the mid 90s, and when you factor in that humidity, that heat index will approach the triple digits. Looking much drier today with just a spotty storm or two. No relief from the heat this weekend with highs back in the 90s, with spotty storms during the day. Keep an eye on Saturday night, with our model guidance continuing to hint at a strong line of storms moving in from the north. These usual contain very strong & gusty winds and frequent lightning. Next week looks fairly typical of Summer, with daily storm chances and hot temps!