Hundreds of people attend Columbus job fair for Ft. Benning MWR

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning has been busy trying to fill more than 100 open positions with the U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
Lines were out the door of the Goodwill Career Center on Cross County Dr. in Columbus as people came to attend the job fair.
The wide range of positions are recreational community positions supporting soldiers and their families as well as civilians.
Goodwill says the pay can range from eight dollars an hours to an annual salary of $60,000.
“They’re out the risking their lives every day for us to provide community resources, recreation resources because it’s good for the psyche. Not only are they going to work, we take care of the soldier entirely, their family, their children, their recreation. Everything we do is important,” says NAF Human Resource Officer Jamillia Copeland.
Some potential employees are being sent straight to Fort Benning for background checks.
Goodwill not only offers jobs, they also offer on-the-job training and other classes, as well as pushing to help military veterans find jobs.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.