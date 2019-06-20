Huntsville Uber driver helps lead police to sodomy suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sodomy suspect is in jail thanks to an Uber driver’s instincts.
Huntsville police say the driver was sent to pick up a female. The driver asked how old she was, to which she replied 18. Police said the driver’s instincts told her the girl was younger.
The driver dropped her off but had a bad feeling about it. She called police.
When officers answered the door, an adult male answered and allowed them in, according to a police spokesman.
That man and the girl were interviewed and revealed there was sexual contact. The man was then arrested.
William Park Winston, 34, was charged with second-degree sodomy. Bond has not yet been set.
