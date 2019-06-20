Huntsville Uber driver helps lead police to sodomy suspect

Huntsville Uber driver helps lead police to sodomy suspect
William Winston (Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 20, 2019 at 6:21 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 8:26 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sodomy suspect is in jail thanks to an Uber driver’s instincts.

Huntsville police say the driver was sent to pick up a female. The driver asked how old she was, to which she replied 18. Police said the driver’s instincts told her the girl was younger.

The driver dropped her off but had a bad feeling about it. She called police.

When officers answered the door, an adult male answered and allowed them in, according to a police spokesman.

That man and the girl were interviewed and revealed there was sexual contact. The man was then arrested.

William Park Winston, 34, was charged with second-degree sodomy. Bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.