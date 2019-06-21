Mayor hosts second Let’s Talk Columbus forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus hosted his second Let’s Talk Columbus Thursday evening.
The event gives community members a chance to share their thoughts with Mayor Skip Henderson, whether it’s a compliment, critique, or plan for a project around town.
Everyone is welcome to the open forums, which are held in conjunction with community partners, such as civic groups and neighborhood associations.
"I think it’s important that the folks that work for the city government and elected officials are accessible,” said Henderson.
Some topics discussed at the forum included potholes and old tree removal.
Every meeting is open to the public. The next Let’s Talk Columbus is scheduled for Sept. 15.
