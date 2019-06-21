Mayor of Phenix City honored by the Boy Scouts of America Chattahoochee Council

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City was honored Thursday Boy Scouts of America Chattahoochee Council.
Mayor Eddie Lowe was recognized at the organization’s annual Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner at the Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center. Proceeds from the event go to the local scouting program, which serves nearly 5,000 youth in 15 different counties.
Lowe is a Phenix City native who played football at the University of Alabama, then professionally in Canada. He was first elected mayor in 2012.
Lowe actively volunteers as a coach for Central High School, an advocate for the United Way, and chaplain at his church.
