National Infantry Museum announces Freedom Fest festivities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum’s seventh annual Independence Day celebration will be held on Thursday, July 4.
Freedom Fest will be filled with fun for the whole family focusing on American and military history.
The Maneuver Center of Excellence will bring tanks, other vehicles and the MCoE Band. Living historians from Historic Westville and scaly friends from Oxbow Meadows will join the fun. A cannon will be fired every hour and the Silver Wings Parachute Demonstration Team will drop onto Inouye Field.
For the kids, there will be bounce houses, a rock climbing wall and the Pint-Sized Patriot’s Parade sponsored by Muscogee Moms. Kids can dress up their bicycles and themselves to participate in the parade and get a certificate and coupons for free popcorn and drinks.
Admission to the festival, but there are costs for the theater, simulator, food and drinks.
The festival lasts from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. when visitors will be encouraged to head to Uptown Columbus for a concert and fireworks at dark.
