Opelika police investigating multiple unconnected armed robberies

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are currently investigating two armed robberies, but do no believe they are related to one another.
The first of the two robberies occurred at JK Food Mart in the 2400 block of Lafayette Pkwy. at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 20.
The suspect, armed with a shotgun, was reported to be wearing a blue and white hoodie with dark pants. He then then fled in a blue older model SUV.
The second armed robbery took place at approximately 8:00 p.m. at Game Stop on Pepperell Pkwy. on June 20.
The suspect is described as standing 5′7″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black denim pants and was armed with a pistol. He fled on foot.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
