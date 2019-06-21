Paws Humane Society in Columbus hosts grand opening of wellness clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society has reopened its wellness clinic.
A grand opening took place Friday morning.
The clinic introduced its new veterinarian clinic and hosted a walk-in clinic for guests and their pets. The low-cost veterinary clinic offers services such as vaccines, annual exams, microchips, preventive medicine, testing, nail trims, and skin, and ear consults.
“So, the wellness includes vaccines and preventive care,” said Dr. Krystal White, with Paws Veterinary Clinic. “Preventive care meaning heart worm prevention and flea and tick prevention. I'm so excited that we're able to provide services to families that are having a bit of a lower income and can't afford to care for their babies."
The first 40 pets received a free exam with a purchase.
